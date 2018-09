Audio

The hidden dangers of dense breasts

More than 40 per cent of Canadian women have dense breasts that increase the risk of breast cancer and render many of those cancers invisible on a mammogram. It's a surprisingly common problem that experts say should be getting much more public attention.

