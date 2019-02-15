Music is Medicine

Originally published on May 26, 2018.

On this week's show:

How music helps rehab patients learn how to move again: "Music is part of the most complex auditory language the brain ever invented," said Professor Michael Thaut, who's at the forefront of research on how music can alter the brain networks to heal the body.

All the drama of med school, live on stage: Why a New Jersey dermatologist decided to write a musical about med school ... and the show's journey to the off-Broadway stage.

The 7 most memorable medical moments in musical theatre: Where does Medicine the Musical fit into the cultural pantheon of singing doctors? We've rounded up seven of our favourite medical musical theatre moments.