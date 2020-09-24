More young people are getting COVID-19. How worried should I be?
As many experts feared, the number of COVID-19 cases is rising after flattening out during the summer. The biggest climb is among people under 40. Infectious disease epidemiologist Ashleigh Tuite joins host Dr. Brian Goldman to explain what's happening and why it matters.
The reasons this is happening are more complex than you might think. Infectious disease epidemiologist Ashleigh Tuite joins The Dose host Dr. Brian Goldman to explain what's going on and why it matters. She also offers her insight into why public health messages may not be getting through to younger people and how to reduce the risk.
