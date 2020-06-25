Masks, social bubbles, lessons learned: How do I stay safe from COVID-19 now?
A lot of things have changed since our lives went into lockdown almost four months ago. Almost every part of Canada is cautiously reopening businesses and services, people are starting to resume contact with a limited number of family and friends through social bubbles or social circles — and the prevailing public health advice is to wear masks when we can't physically distance from others.
All of this can be confusing. Infectious disease specialist and medical microbiologist Dr. Allison McGeer, who has been helping The Dose listeners to navigate this pandemic since the beginning, returns this week with host Dr. Brian Goldman to provide insight into what we've learned so far — and the latest guidance on how to stay as safe as possible in this new COVID-19 normal.
How to listen to The Dose
Listen for free on CBC Listen or on your favourite podcast app — including Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.
If you're new to podcasts entirely, start here.
