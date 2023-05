White Coat Black Art 26:29 Brain surgeon Henry Marsh reflects on getting cancer

British neurosurgeon Henry Marsh confronted aging and his own mortality following his diagnosis of advanced prostate cancer. But he also found sources of hope, which he calls the "most precious drug."

Marsh, 73, reflects on his successful medical career, much of it at St George's Hospital in London, in his 2022 book, And, Finally: Matters of Life and Death .

Currently in remission, Marsh chronicles the effects of hormone therapy and the difficulty of accepting aging, which can bring loss of autonomy and dignity.

He spoke to White Coat, Black Art's Dr. Brian Goldman in February at the University of Exeter, where they both gave talks.

What was your experience of being given the diagnosis by the oncologist?

I said, "Well you know, what are the chances of my being alive in five years time?" Rather like "how long have I got, doc?" Of course, no doctor knows how long a patient is going to live — not until they're breathing, they're gasping, their last [breath]. And he said, "Well you only have to make your will for five years," and that's all he said, which in retrospect, was not a perfect example of communication.

The future is uncertain. All that matters is I feel well at the moment, my family are well and I'm a lucky man.

What's the mismatch between what the oncologist was telling you … about your prognosis and what you, the patient, needed to hear?

I wanted to be given a bit of hope, even though it's only a statistical hope and it's something I was well aware of because so many of my patients had glioblastomas [fast-growing brain tumour] and I would say, "Well, if you're unusually unlucky you might be dead within less than a year. And if you're unusually lucky, a few people are alive in five years time and in between these two extremes the tumour will probably come back. We may be able to treat you, we may not." And that was as close to the truth as I could get.

But you want to have a feeling there's some chance [that] all will be well. You want to feel somebody cares. And the really critical thing is the feeling your doctor cares for you. And that's worth an awful lot, you know.