Is it safe to go to my gym or exercise class?

There's been a lot of talk about gyms lately. A COVID-19 outbreak that infected dozens of people was recently tracked back to a fitness studio in Hamilton, Ont., even though the operators had taken precautions.

At the same time, several gym owners in COVID hot spots argue that not all fitness facilities pose the same risk. Plus, we know exercise is key to physical and mental health during these stressful times.

Dr. Zain Chagla, infectious disease specialist at St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton and associate professor of medicine at McMaster University, joins The Dose host Dr. Brian Goldman to explain how we can reduce our risk and stay well.

