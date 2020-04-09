If I test negative for COVID-19, am I clear?

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, we've heard a lot of talk about coronavirus tests. But how do tests for such a new virus work and what do the results really tell you? If your test comes back negative, what do you do? And what kinds of tests will help us in the future, when we want to know about potential immunity to the virus?

Dr. Jeffrey Pernica, an infectious disease expert at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont., joins host Dr. Brian Goldman to dispense a dose of expert insight to help answer all of these questions.

