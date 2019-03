Audio

'I was still failed:' Despite regular screening Ontario woman faces late-stage cervix cancer

Karla Van Kessel's GP failed to recognize she had symptoms of cervical cancer and her Pap smear results were misread causing a delay in diagnosis that took away her best shot at a cure. Now, she thinks women need to demand better screening tests and keep tabs on their medical records to avoid the same fate.

