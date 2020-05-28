I want life to get back to normal. How close are we to an effective vaccine against COVID-19?
Vaccine expert Dr. Natasha Crowcroft offers her insight on this week's episode of The Dose
As we continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, most of us are anxious to return to normal life, when we can hug our elderly parents or grandparents, safely gather in large groups or maybe even go to a concert or ball game. Many experts say that can't happen safely until a coronavirus vaccine is developed.
In this unprecedented time, researchers around the world are working toward that goal, but it has to be done safely and follow a careful scientific process.
In this episode of The Dose, Dr. Natasha Crowcroft, a vaccine expert at the the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto and a public health physician with more than 20 years of experience, joins host Dr. Brian Goldman to help explain how close we are to an effective vaccine against COVID-19, the barriers we must overcome to get there, and what we need to do in the meantime to stay as safe as possible and control the spread of coronavirus.
