This week: After a long, hard winter and spring, summer is almost here. After months of being cooped up inside, you may be desperate to have friends on your back deck, hit a hiking trail or go for a swim. But what are the risks during a pandemic? Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an infectious diseases specialist and associate professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Alberta joins Dr. Goldman to answer the question "How safe are my favourite summer activities?"