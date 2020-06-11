Skip to Main Content
How does systemic racism predispose people to COVID-19?
White Coat, Black Art·The Dose

How does systemic racism predispose people to COVID-19?

This month, as we've faced a global pandemic we've also seen an historic movement rise up to protest anti-Black racism. That movement and COVID-19 are coalescing for a number of reasons. Dr. Onye Nnorum is the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Lead in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at  University of Toronto. She joins Dr. Goldman to answer the question "How does systemic racism predispose people to COVID-19?
CBC ·
Demonstrators march in downtown Toronto on Friday, one of several events taking place this weekend across the country in a wave of activism following George Floyd’s death in the U.S. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)
Listen to the full episode23:36

This month, as we've faced a global pandemic we've also seen an historic movement rise up to protest anti-Black racism. That movement and COVID-19 are coalescing for a number of reasons, and public health experts are coming to the forefront to explain why. Dr. Onye Nnorum is the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Lead in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at  University of Toronto. She joins Dr. Goldman to answer the question "How does systemic racism predispose people to COVID-19?