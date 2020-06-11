This month, as we've faced a global pandemic we've also seen an historic movement rise up to protest anti-Black racism. That movement and COVID-19 are coalescing for a number of reasons, and public health experts are coming to the forefront to explain why. Dr. Onye Nnorum is the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Lead in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at University of Toronto. She joins Dr. Goldman to answer the question "How does systemic racism predispose people to COVID-19?