How do I keep myself and my loved ones safe as restrictions around self-isolation are lifted?
As physical distancing, handwashing and staying home have helped to reduce the spread of COVID-19, public health officials are starting to cautiously relax some self-isolation measures. Infectious disease expert Dr. Allison McGeer returns to The Dose with the latest facts about the risks.
Listen to the full episode22:29
But we're still in a pandemic, with no vaccine or treatment for the coronavirus.
Host Dr. Brian Goldman welcomes infectious disease expert Dr. Allison McGeer back to The Dose to give you the latest facts about the risks and advice on how to stay as safe as possible in these uncertain times.
How to listen to The Dose
Listen for free on CBC Listen or on your favourite podcast app — including Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.
If you're new to podcasts entirely, start here.
