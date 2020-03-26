How can I manage my anxiety in light of COVID-19?

In this new COVID-19 reality, we've been talking a lot about how to protect our physical health and slow the spread of the coronavirus. But living in a pandemic that has forced us to isolate ourselves can take an enormous toll on our mental health. This week on The Dose, Dr. Peter Selby, chief of medicine for the Psychiatry Division at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), joins Dr. Brian Goldman to talk about how we can manage our anxiety and stay mentally healthy through this unprecedented time. He offers practical tips as well s insight on how to support people already struggling with an underlying mental health issue.