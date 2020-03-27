How can I manage my addiction during COVID-19?
The last episode of The Dose tackled the question of how we can manage our anxiety and stay mentally healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. This episode takes a closer look at how the new coronavirus is affecting people battling substance use disorders and addictions. The emotional stress of the pandemic can leave many struggling to avoid relapse, while physical distancing can make it tougher to access critical addiction recovery supports and services.
In Part 2 of The Dose's discussion on mental health during COVID-19, Dr. Peter Selby, chief of medicine for the Psychiatry Division at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), speaks with host Dr. Brian Goldman about the specific challenges facing people dealing with addiction and what's needed to help them make it through this crisis.
