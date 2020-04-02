How can I help the senior in my life get through COVID-19?

COVID-19 has hit seniors hard across Canada. Several long-term care homes have suffered deadly outbreaks, including a nursing home in a small Ontario town that lost more than a dozen seniors in just a few days.

Whether they live in long-term care facilities or in their own homes, COVID-19 threatens not only the lives of older Canadians, but also their emotional health. Many seniors already deal with crushing loneliness — and the physical isolation required to keep them safe from COVID-19 isolates them further.

But there are things we can do to protect our older loved ones and make life brighter for seniors struggling in our community during this crisis. This week on The Dose, Dr. Samir Sinha, director of geriatrics at Sinai Health and University Health Network in Toronto, joins host Dr. Brian Goldman to give us guidance on how to help seniors get through this pandemic.

Due to the intense public interest in this topic, this episode of The Dose is longer than usual.

