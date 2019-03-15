Audio

How Alan Alda went from TV doctor to teaching real doctors about empathy

Alan Alda is best known for his 11 seasons on MASH but he's also forged a second career as an expert in communication. He tells Dr. Brian Goldman it began with hosting Scientific American on PBS, where he talked to some of the world's smartest people and helped them get their ideas across. About a decdade ago the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science was established. It's trained more than 13,000 doctors and health professionals, using improvisation as a key tool. Alda also talks about his new podcast, Clear + Vivid which is all about human relationships, and he reveals why he went public with this diagnosis of Parkinson's disease last summer.

Social Sharing

Alan Alda is best known for his 11 seasons on MASH but he's also forged a second career as an expert in communication. He tells Dr. Brian Goldman it began with hosting Scientific American on PBS, where he talked to some of the world's smartest people and helped them get their ideas across. About a decdade ago the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science was established. It's trained more than 13,000 doctors and health professionals, using improvisation as a key tool. Alda also talks about his new podcast, Clear + Vivid which is all about human relationships, and he reveals why he went public with this diagnosis of Parkinson's disease last summer. 26:30

Popular Now Find more popular stories