Fact vs. Fiction: Your COVID-19 questions answered on The Dose

In a bonus episode of The Dose, Dr. Susy Hota, the Medical Director for Infection Prevention and Control at University Health Network in Toronto joins Dr. Brian Goldman to answer 10 questions on COVID-19.

Covered in this episode:

How infectious are you when you have no symptoms?

When is the best time to get tested?

Are temperature guns effective?

What's the best cleaner to use on surfaces?

How effective are home-made masks?

Will we reach herd immunity for COVID-19?

Can I build up my immune system to avoid COVID-19?

How can health-care workers be sure they are infecting anyone?

Are pregnant health-care workers at a higher risk?

Will there by a COVID-19 'baby boom' in nine months?