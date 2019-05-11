Echoes of Gord

This month marks three years since the announcement that Gord Downie of the Tragically Hip had glioblastoma, a terminal brain cancer.This week, Dr Brian Goldman talks to two people who were profoundly affected by Gord Downie and his illness: Dr James Perry, the Sunnybrook neuro-oncologist who treated Downie and Denis Raymond, an Ottawa social worker and teacher who also has GBM.

