Choosing cancer

Producer Lise Hosein tells her story as a patient diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer.Until recently, treatment meant getting surgery to remove the thyroid glands. Now doctors are discovering that surgery can in many cases be safely avoided. Patients can safely choose to live with their cancer. For Lise, that seismic shift in treatment comes too late. This episode is produced with the support of The Doc Project mentorship program.

