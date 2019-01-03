Skip to Main Content
Astronaut and ER doctor Dave Williams on success and setbacks
Astronaut and ER doctor Dave Williams on success and setbacks

Astronaut and ER doctor Dave Williams shares stories of his successes and setbacks with Dr. Brian Goldman. Williams says that failure is a key part of success.
Astronaut and ER doctor Dave Williams shares stories of his successes and setbacks with Dr. Brian Goldman. Williams says that failure is a key part of success.

