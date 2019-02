Audio

A meaningful life

Elizabeth Rathbun is one of more than 77,000 Canadians who live with Multiple Sclerosis. She shares her 30-year journey with the disease, and offers insight into what it's like to live with MS, and into the health-care system. 26:29

