Why climate advocates are pushing 'deinfluencing' on TikTok
The deinfluencing hashtag has hundreds of millions of views on TikTok over the past few weeks
Whether it's an avocado holder or a face cream, there's no shortage of influencers on social media trying to push mass amounts of expensive products. But the trend of "deinfluencing" is fighting against that fad, and advocates say it could have a positive effect on the environment.
"Deinfluencing is basically kind of a movement against being constantly marketed to," said Hazel Thayer, a video creator and climate activist in Victoria, B.C.
The term, which originally was coined on TikTok, describes the rejection of viral, cult-favourite beauty or lifestyle products in favour of more affordable choices.
"I think a great example is an avocado holder. You don't need an avocado holder."
Thayer uses her platform to push against fast-fashion type products, and tries to educate people on the harms buying these items can have on the environment.
Over the past few weeks, the deinfluencing hashtag on TikTok has amassed hundreds of millions of views. And it's not just climate activists. The trend actually started with beauty influencers recommending inexpensive alternatives to some of the products pushed on the platform.
Personal finance creators also picked up on it, reminding followers that curbing consumption can be good for a budget.
Environmental benefits
Sustainability advocate Karishma Porwal says that's good for the environment as well. The Cambridge, Ont., resident, who posts under the handle Karishma Climate Girl, used her account to plug coconut oil as an alternative to beauty products.
"I wanted to partake in the trend but in a cheeky, sustainability, tree-hugger type way," said Porwall, who says she uses coconut oil for everything from her cuticles to eyelashes.
"It's worked and I think what I was trying to portray with that video is, a lot of the time, we can find one product that does a ton of different things."
Porwall says that reducing how many different products you need for your day-to-day life reduces waste, because you're just not buying as much stuff. As a result, fewer items are packaged and shipped around the world,
Thayer hopes it's a trend that continues..
"It's very cheesy, but money can't buy happiness. I think that with the younger generation being more sustainability minded, thinking more about the climate, it probably will stick," said Thayer.
"People will often ask me what they can do to help the climate. The biggest individual action … [is] buying less stuff. That's the best thing you can do for the planet. It's reduce, then reuse, then recycle, right?"
Interviews produced by Rachel Sanders
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?