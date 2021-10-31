Radio · Audio

What Victor Newman and Jack Abbott tell us about Ed, Loretta and Martha's battle for Rogers

The continuing story of who controls telecom giant Rogers is straight out of a television soap opera, but there are real legal and business principles at play here. In the world of The Young and the Restless, viewers have seen corporate battles over who sits on a board of directors that have a lot of similarities to the Rogers saga — minus some evil twins, faked deaths and swapped paternity tests. Anis Heydari looks at how dual-class shares work and explains what it has to do with Victor Newman, Jack Abbott and the fictional boards of Newman Enterprises and Jabot Cosmetics.