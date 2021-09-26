Radio · Audio

What does this year's drought have to do with the price of beer? Everything!

The federal NDP say they plan to press the federal Liberals for a "tax on the ultra-rich". The 1% tax on wealth over $10 million could bring in billions, but critics warn it could also lead to an exodus of capital. Tracy Johnson looks to Europe, where several countries imposed a wealth tax in the 90's, but most have since abandoned the idea. Why? Also on the show, during the pandemic Canadians turned to credit and debit cards in even greater numbers. Convenient? Sure! But small businesses say they're paying for our obsession with plastic. Most of Canada's malt barley is grown on the prairies, where crops were blasted by heat this summer. Jennifer Keene takes us to a farm where "they grow beer" to look at what it might mean for your favourite glass of suds.