Radio · Audio

Warehouse woes, the Great Resignation and paying nothing for something

the Teamsters are hoping to hold successful union votes at fulfilment centres, including one just outside Edmonton. But union drives have failed at Amazon in the past. What's happening this time around? Plus pay-what-you-can used to be reserved for the Sunday matinees play, but the idea has grown to include grocery stores, cafes and thrift shops. And we also look at the Great Resignation — is everyone actually quitting their jobs?