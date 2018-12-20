Unreserved shares the holiday spirit from across Turtle Island

While we're all joyfully baking, gifting and celebrating we thought we'd share some holiday spirit love from across Turtle Island. This week on Unreserved, feeding the heart, mind and body with kindness, art and wisdom.



Over the holiday season, volunteers across the country are out in groups, patrolling neighbourhoods. Penny Smoke headed out with the group and brings us this snapshot of a night in Pleasant Hill. With the holiday season in full swing, thesocial media campaign is encouraging people to buy Indigenous produced items for Christmas. Unreserved'sfound out how this movement is helping Indigenous businesses thrive.Each yearcollects as much food as possible for northern First Nation and Inuit communities, as part of their Sounds of the Season fundraiser . Hear what the donations mean to community members from Eabametoong First Nation, Wapakeka First Nation and North Caribou Lake First Nation. ​ Madlene Sark and Leslie Labobe have been friends since they were children, so when Labobe got sick Sark decided to something special for him this Christmas. She filled 10 jars with 365 notes — one for each day of the year — to remind him of the people in his life who care.In the basement kitchen of the Wabano Centre for Aboriginal Health in Ottawa, you'll find a small chocolate factory where First Nation volunteers prepare, and wrap the sweet treats before they are taken to shops and community centres across the city. Those chocolates are accompanied by cards with Indigenous teachings. CBC Producerwas at the chocolate factory and met, a trained chocolatier who volunteers there.Membertou elder Katherine Sorbey spends her time creating flowers made out of wood. CBC Cape Breton'sandshare her story.After 49 years of marriage and nine children, Cree elders Harry Watchmaker and Elsie Watchmaker have seen it all when it comes to family life. Now the couple shares their knowledge with other Indigenous parents living in Calgary.Over the holiday season, volunteers across the country are out in groups, patrolling neighbourhoods. Okihtcitâwak Patrol Group in Saskatoon is patrolling the streets of Pleasant Hill, a neighbourhood where shootings, drugs and crime are common. CBC'sheaded out with the group and brings us this snapshot of a night in Pleasant Hill.