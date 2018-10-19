Unreserved heads to Halifax: How are people in this city building bridges between communities?

Unreserved heads east to Mi'kma'ki, to the city of Halifax.

By the numbers: There are 13 Mi'kmaq communities in Nova Scotia

communities in Nova Scotia There are 42 reserves across the province

There is a growing Indigenous population in Halifax

The history of the picturesque port city wasn't always pretty, but things are changing.

Historical statues are being removed due to public pressure, decolonization and reconciliation are top of mind — but like everywhere else in Canada, there's still a lot of work to be done.

Unreserved has some questions for this changing city. What tensions arise when change is made? How are people in this city building bridges between communities?

Mic Mac Mall — an offensive name on a well-known place. Former Halifax poet laureate Rebecca Thomas meets Rosanna to discuss the importance of correcting the name.

A new tour in Halifax tells the Indigenous and Black histories of the city. Professor Isaac Saney from Dalhousie University helped create the tour to include the excluded parts of the city's history.

Fishing is one of Halifax's major industries. Marilynn-Leigh Francis is a Mi'kmaw fisherwoman who says the Department of Fisheries and Oceans is contravening her inherent right to fish when they pull her lobster traps out of the water.

The city of Halifax has an annual art festival held at night called Nocturne. This year, the festival partnered with the Aboriginal Curatorial Collective and selected the festival's first ever Indigenous curator, Anishinaabe artist Raven Davis.