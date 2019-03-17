Unreserved celebrates Indigenous music at the Juno Awards

With the Juno Awards being handed out March 17, it seemed like the perfect time to celebrate Indigenous musicians nominated this year.

Jeremy Dutcher has been having a whirlwind year, following the success of his first album, Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa, which is nominated for Indigenous Music Album of the Year. He drops in to chat about life after winning the Polaris, playing with Yo-Yo Ma and more.

Nominated for their album, The Average Savage, the Snotty Nose Rez Kids stop by to share the unusual event that inspired their name.

Alberta-based Indigenous music group Northern Cree is nominated for a Juno for best Indigenous album of the year. (Canyon Ho/The Canadian Press)

Northern Cree has recorded more than two dozen albums, which have garnered the group nominations for 18 Grammys and three Junos.CBC's Kyle Muzyka toured around Maskwacis with Steve Wood, who's been part of the group for 37 years.

Leonard Sumner has had his eye on a Juno for years, and his latest record, Standing in the Light, got him his very first nomination.

Inuk musician Elisapie shares the struggles she faced recording her new album, The Ballad of the Runaway Girl, and talks about how finding archival footage inspired the video for her first single.