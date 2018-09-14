The new era of Indigenous cinema: Unreserved heads to TIFF

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is arguably one of the largest and most prestigious film festivals in the world, and it's wrapping up this week. The festival attracts big celebrities and hosts the premieres of some of the year's most anticipated films. But is it also ushering in a new era for Indigenous film?

It's time to bust out the popcorn, because Unreserved is going to the movies!

Premiering at TIFF, Edge of the Knife is the first feature length film shot in Haida, and Unreserved was at the premiere. Co-director Gwaai Edenshaw and actor Tyler York discuss what it was like to take part in such an important film.

Jesse Wente is director of the Indigenous Screen Office, he talks about his role in elevating Indigenous film and weighs in on the controversy swirling around the film adaptation of Joseph Boyden's Through Black Spruce.

With almost 100 credits on her reel, Tantoo Cardinal is a matriarch of the silver screen. With three films playing at TIFF, she joins Rosanna to talk about racism in Hollywood, spills the beans on some little known facts about Dances With Wolves and shares her thoughts on being invited to be a member of the Film Academy.