First feature film shot in Haida premieres at TIFF

Sgaaway K'uuna (Edge of the Knife) is the first feature film made entirely in the Haida language, a language spoken fluently by 24 people.

The film premiered at TIFF, but Haida co-director Gwaai Edenshaw sad, "we made the movie for our people."

Unreserved was at the premiere and spoke with Edenshaw and lead actor Tyler York about the journey of making a movie in a remote location and shooting in a language that only a handful of people speak.

