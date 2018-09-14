Skip to Main Content
First feature film shot in Haida premieres at TIFF

Sgaaway K'uuna (Edge of the Knife) is the first feature film made entirely in the Haida language, a language spoken fluently by 24 people. The film premiered at TIFF, but Haida co-director Gwaai Edenshaw said, “we made the movie for our people.”
Tyler York plays the film's lead character, Adiits'ii. ((TIFF))
Listen4:55

Unreserved was at the premiere and spoke with Edenshaw and lead actor Tyler York about the journey of making a movie in a remote location and shooting in a language that only a handful of people speak. 

Click the Listen button above to hear the interview. 

