Snagging, romance novels and bear grease: Unreserved shares Indigenous love stories

It's that time of year again — time to talk about the Indigenous love in our lives. This week on Unreserved, a look at everything from romance novels to online love and even the art of the snag.

Ktunaxa writer and poet Troy Sebastian talks about the time-honoured tradition of the snag: what it is, the strategy involved and why he wanted to share the snagging secrets with the world in an article he wrote for The Walrus.

Indigenous romance novels have come a long way since the 1980s. First Nations writer Maggie Blackbird says she's trying to change how Indigenous people were described and perceived in romance novels with her new novel, Blessed.

Move over, Tinder and Bumble, there's a (not-so) new dating app in town. It's called RezFox — and it's for Indigenous people. It has been around since 2000, but co-creator of the new app Brad Pine says this past December felt like a great time to re-launch.

When Ursula Johnson teaches Mi'kmaw to her partner, Angella Parsons, it's about a connection to Johnson's first language. The artists, who sometimes perform together under the name Kinuk, talk about how the language weaves itself through their relationship.

Writer Arielle Twist talks about her inherent fear of love in relationships based on her life as a Cree trans and two-spirit person — and how if she stayed afraid, she wouldn't be able to exist in this world.