Signs of spring: Finding hope in nature during the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has Canadians spending more time than ever indoors. Even though life seems to have slowed down, hints of spring are beginning to pop up all across the country.

This week, from outdoor survival classes being offered online, to finding hints of nature in Canada's biggest city, we're finding signs of hope in the signs of spring.

Canadian Bushcraft is an outdoor education school, which had to cancel classes due to COVID-19. But owner, Caleb Musgrave from Hiawatha First Nation, is now offering outdoor survival classes over Facebook Live.

The Northwest Territories announced its first case of COVID-19 in March, but the territory was preparing before the virus even made it to the north. Norman Yakeleya, the Dene National Chief, has asked people to practice social distancing by going onto the land.

As a nature guide, and founder of Toronto Aboriginal Eco Tours, Alan Colley pays close attention to the changing seasons. During this pandemic he hopes Canadians can take time to reconnect with nature, while practicing social distancing.

Kayoki Whiteduck from Kitigan Zibi, Que. has been getting a lot of attention for his line of teas, Kayo-Tea. With the arrival of spring, he will soon be starting his garden for this year's batch of teas. Last summer CBC's Kate Tenenhouse went to his farm when he was harvesting his herbs.

Nicholas Reo is an assistant professor of Native American and environmental studies at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire. He wants us to reframe how we think about invasive and non-native species of plants and animals.