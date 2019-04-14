Series, trilogies and translations: Indigenous authors transforming bookstore shelves

With series, trilogies and translations being written by Indigenous authors, bookstore shelves are starting to look very different. This week, Rosanna talks to three authors about their work.

Eden Robinson has been on the CanLit scene for years. Her first novel, Monkey Beach, came out in 2000, and made a huge splash. In 2017, she published Son of a Trickster, a coming of age book that turned into the first of a trilogy.



But as she was writing that trilogy, Eden faced some challenges. Her father was diagnosed with Parkinson's and she moved back home to help take care of him. Then Eden was diagnosed with a rare form of rheumatoid arthritis, one that made it difficult for her to write. Eden sits down for an extended conversation about her work, her life and finding the balance between it all... with laughter.

Rebecca Roanhorse didn't see sci-fi or fantasy books with an Indigenous person as the lead character, so she wrote one. Trail of Lightning, is the first in a series. The second title, Storm of Locusts, is being released later this month.

Author Jenny Kay Dupuis always wanted to have her book, I Am Not a Number, translated into the Nbising dialect of Nishnaabemwin. She explains why it was important to have the book translated into the language her grandmother was punished for speaking at residential school. Already available in English and French, the Nbsing translation will be out in September.