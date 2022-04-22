Muppets, movies, musicals: mainstream entertainment with an Indigenous twist

This week on Unreserved we meet Indigenous people putting a twist on mainstream storytelling and entertainment.

DerRic Starlight always loved the Muppets, so much so that he learned all the voices – and then some. Today, the comedian and puppeteer performs over 500 voices, including those of the Nuppets, an Indigenous cast of characters based on people from the Tsuut'tina First Nation reserve.

Unreserved 21:28 Meet DerRic Starlight and the Nuppets!

Watch below for a behind-the-scenes look at Rosanna Deerchild's zoom interview with DerRic Starlight and three of his Nuppets – Granny, Wind Dancer and the Great Warrior Hunter.

Meet the Nuppets Duration 3:45 Meet DerRic Starlight, creator of the Nuppets, who says that the inspiration for his indigenous puppet characters are real life people from the reservation he grew up on. 3:45

Carol Anne and Tom Johnson first made headlines when their overdubbing of the Dreamworks film, Chicken Run, took off. Fast forward to today and the couple cannot keep up with the demand for translation and overdubbing services. That's why they're creating a studio in Eskasoni, Nova Scotia to encourage others in their community to get involved with this unique form of language revitalization.

Unreserved 13:16 Revitalizing the Mi'kmaq language one Hollywood film at a time

Think poodle skirts but also ribbon skirts, and think doo-wop but also hip-hop: a couple in Edmonton, Alberta is giving Grease the Musical an Indigenous Treaty Six twist with the creation of Bear Grease The Musical. Co-creator, Crystle Lightning, reminds us of the importance of Indigenous storytelling that focuses on humour and having fun.

Unreserved 11:39 Greased Lightning + Cree humour = Bear Grease the Musical

Plus, the radio play of this episode includes Neil Young's Heart of Gold performed by Midnight Shine. Here's the video of their cover song, shot in the northern Cree community of Attawapiskat First Nation.