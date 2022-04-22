Muppets, movies, musicals: mainstream entertainment with an Indigenous twist
These Indigenous talents are adding their own culture to much loved classics
This week on Unreserved we meet Indigenous people putting a twist on mainstream storytelling and entertainment.
DerRic Starlight always loved the Muppets, so much so that he learned all the voices – and then some. Today, the comedian and puppeteer performs over 500 voices, including those of the Nuppets, an Indigenous cast of characters based on people from the Tsuut'tina First Nation reserve.
Watch below for a behind-the-scenes look at Rosanna Deerchild's zoom interview with DerRic Starlight and three of his Nuppets – Granny, Wind Dancer and the Great Warrior Hunter.
Carol Anne and Tom Johnson first made headlines when their overdubbing of the Dreamworks film, Chicken Run, took off. Fast forward to today and the couple cannot keep up with the demand for translation and overdubbing services. That's why they're creating a studio in Eskasoni, Nova Scotia to encourage others in their community to get involved with this unique form of language revitalization.
Think poodle skirts but also ribbon skirts, and think doo-wop but also hip-hop: a couple in Edmonton, Alberta is giving Grease the Musical an Indigenous Treaty Six twist with the creation of Bear Grease The Musical. Co-creator, Crystle Lightning, reminds us of the importance of Indigenous storytelling that focuses on humour and having fun.
Plus, the radio play of this episode includes Neil Young's Heart of Gold performed by Midnight Shine. Here's the video of their cover song, shot in the northern Cree community of Attawapiskat First Nation.