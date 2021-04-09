Meet Indigenous podcasters who are decolonizing the airwaves

More and more Indigenous creatives are turning to podcasting as a way to share stories. This week on Unreserved, we're talking with Indigenous podcasters who are decolonizing the airwaves.



A few months ago, former CBC host, Waubgeshig Rice, sent out a tweet. It read, "So...who'd be interested in a podcast about Indigenous literature?" That tweet got more than 8,000 likes, and was enough to support the creation of the Storykeepers Podcast. The podcast, which launched in March, is hosted by Waubgeshig Rice and writer Jennifer David and is all about Indigenous literature.



Connie Walker was on CBC's airwaves for more than 20 years. Her most recent work focused on telling the stories of Missing and Murdered Indigenous women. Her latest podcast, Stolen: The Search for Jermain, is available through Gimlet Media.



Glenn Wheeler, a member of the Qalipu Mi'kmaq First Nation, serves as host for the podcast called Mi'kmaq Matters. The podcast was Wheeler's way of keeping in touch with his community despite living in Toronto.



Dene Talk is a brand-new podcast from Cassidy Villebrun-Buracas, who describes it as Indigenous people talking about a wide range of topics. Guests have included writers and burlesque dancers, to psychologists and birth workers.

This week's playlist: Angel Baribeau (Sukhdev) Kiawenti:io — This Moment Angel Baribeau — Wish We Were Older Silver Wolf Band — Estuary