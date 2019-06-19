Kick up your moccasins: Unreserved visits the Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation powwow

Originally published on Sept. 9, 2018.

What a better way to kick off the new season of Unreserved, than by kicking up our moccasins and dancing?

This week we're meeting at the Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation powwow, which is two hours northwest of Winnipeg, on the shores of Lake Manitoba.

One of the reasons we wanted to start our season here, is because everyone in Canada should experience a powwow — not everyone knows what happens at one, or if they're welcome on the trail.

Here's what you'll hear on the show:

Arena director Darren Mousseau breaks down what to expect with a little Powwow 101.

Emcee Michael Esquash is the glue that holds the powwow together. Rosanna learns what it takes to be an emcee, and fulfills a childhood dream of testing her emcee skills in front of a live audience.

Unreserved host Rosanna Deerchild has always wanted to give powwow emceeing a try. Emcee Michael Esquash teaches her the ropes. (Stephanie Cram/CBC)

From fancy shawl, to the chicken, to grass, to jingle — there are several dances to see at a powwow. Rosanna talks to dancers about how they got into powwow dancing, and hears the story behind their regalia.

The drum brings the heartbeat to any powwow. Ricky Kitchemonia, who is Saulteaux from Saskatchewan, explains how he got into drumming 23 years ago.

One of the lesser known activities at a powwow is the hookups, hickeys and snagging. Rosanna gets some tips on how to snag, and finds out how Alan fell in love with Ethel on the powwow trail.

Plus Rosanna samples a bannock burger and talks to business owner Émilie McKinney about the jingles she makes for jingle dresses.

Alan Turin is a grass dancer who is originally from England. He tells Rosanna how he fell in love with powwow, and later found love on the powwow trail. (Stephanie Cram/CBC)