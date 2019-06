Originally published on Sept. 9, 2018.

Unreserved visited the Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation, which is over 170 km northwest of Winnipeg, for their 37th Annual Traditional Powwow.



Here are a few photos from that day.

Moments before the Grand Entry of the Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation powwow. Eagle staff carriers lead the Grand Entry. (Stephanie Cram/CBC)

Host Rosanna Deerchild entered the arbour for the intertribal dance following the Grand Entry. For the intertribal dance, anyone from any nation or dance is allowed to join. (Stephanie Cram/CBC)

Young powwow dancers at the Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation powwow. (Stephanie Cram/CBC)

Women's jingle dress dancers at the Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation powwow. Jingle is considered a healing dance. (Stephanie Cram/CBC)

Norman Peters might be 81 years old, but that doesn't stop him from dancing men's traditional. Rosanna Deerchild chats with Peters about his regalia, which always contains a poppy because he's a veteran. (Stephanie Cram/CBC)

Men's traditional dancers at the Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation powwow. (Stephanie Cram/CBC)

Young hoop dancers at the Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation powwow. (Stephanie Cram/CBC)

Émilie McKinney was at the Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation powwow to sell jingle cones. She created her company, Anishinaabe Bimishimo Corporation, because the cones she was buying were all from Taiwan. (Submitted by Émilie McKinney, CBC)

Wallace Moar survived a brain tumour, and says that powwow dancing helped him in his recovery from surgery. (Stephanie Cram/CBC)

Chicken dancers at the Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation powwow. This type of dance mimics the movements of chickens. (Stephanie Cram/CBC)