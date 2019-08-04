Drop the mic: Rosanna Deerchild fulfills lifelong dream as powwow emcee

Originally published on Sept. 9, 2018.

At every powwow there is a person at the centre of it all, the glue holding the whole thing together, that knows all, sees all and tells all.

That person is the emcee.

At the Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation powwow, that person was Michael Esquash from Swan Lake First Nation. He was kind enough to offer Rosanna Deerchild some emcee tips before passing her the mic to fulfill a lifelong dream.

"There's not secret to it. Just enjoying talking. Enjoying yourself and be happy with what you do. For me, I enjoy emceeing because I get to try and get people hyped up and livened up," Esquash said.

"There's serious moments, there's happy moments, there's a lot of fun when you emcee a powwow but you're trying to keep the momentum going and make sure that everybody knows what's happening."