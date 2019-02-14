Indigenous language revitalization: From federal legislation to community-led initiatives

Many Indigenous languages across Canada are at risk of being extinct. But new federal legislation in Canada aims to bring many Indigenous languages back to life, and protect them from being lost.

But Indigenous people have long been working to revitalize their languages. This week on Unreserved, how Indigenous people are learning, sharing and speaking their own languages.

Last year Unreserved launched First Words, a weekly podcast that introduces you to an Indigenous language speaker, and they teach you a few words in their language. This week, Eli Langley teaches you a few words in Koasati.

In Eeyou Istchee is a Cree podcast by Nick Wapachee and Amanda Quinn, created for a Cree-speaking audience, and highlights the stories of elders.

Growing up in Oneida Nation of the Thames, Marsha Ireland often felt left out of cultural events, since she is deaf, and translation from Oneida to American Sign Language is not easily accessible. She and her husband Max Ireland decided to change that, and created the Oneida Sign Language.

Back in 2017, Unreserved visited Haida Gwaii, and went to the Haida language nest, where young speakers have a chance to learn their ancestral language.

Five years ago, the Navajo Nation translated Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, as a way of promoting language learning among their youth. Unreserved's Stephanie Cram attended a screening of the film at Indigenous Comic Con in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and spoke to the voice actors from the film.

Also, hear from CBC columnist Jesse Wente and Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde on why Bill C-91, Canada's new Indigenous language bill, is important.