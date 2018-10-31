From soapstone carving to Second Life: Indigenous peoples in Quebec embrace tradition and technology

This episode originally aired May 13, 2018

Quebec is known for its rich French culture, language and art. But did you know there are many vibrant Indigenous communities, too? Let Unreserved take you on a tour as we meet some of the people who are adding to this province's cultural fabric.

Montreal shelter, The Open Door provides Inuit carvers, like John Awa, with art space of their own and helps them get a fair price for their work.

Find out how Inuit music makers from the past helped Salluit singer, Elisapie, find her song again.

We speak to Karihwiióstha Callie Montour, a Mohawk woman in Kahnawake who has literally taken her language to the streets, by designing road signs in Kanien'kéha.

Andrew Stevens and Fred Leblanc are two of the co-owners of Kahnawake Brewing Company + Black Bridge Taproom. The first-of-its-kind craft beer company is paving the way for other brew crews to set up shop in Mohawk territory.

We head to a computer lab at Concordia University to meet AbTeC's Skawennati and Maize Longboat to find out why they're making sure there's an Indigenous presence in cyberspace thanks to an island in Second Life.