From soapstone carving to Second Life: Indigenous peoples in Quebec embrace tradition and technology
This episode originally aired May 13, 2018
Montreal shelter, The Open Door provides Inuit carvers, like John Awa, with art space of their own and helps them get a fair price for their work.
Andrew Stevens and Fred Leblanc are two of the co-owners of Kahnawake Brewing Company + Black Bridge Taproom. The first-of-its-kind craft beer company is paving the way for other brew crews to set up shop in Mohawk territory.
We head to a computer lab at Concordia University to meet AbTeC's Skawennati and Maize Longboat to find out why they're making sure there's an Indigenous presence in cyberspace thanks to an island in Second Life.
This week's playlist:
Sugluk - Fall Away
Elisapie - Wolves Don't Live by the Rules
Beatrice Deer - 1997
Alanis Obomsawin - Odana