'We're all in this together': How a timely picture book about Standing Rock relates to the pandemic

Usually, when you release a new book, there's a launch party, signings, school visits, trips to book festivals. But when you release a book during an international pandemic, the typical ways to promote it disappear.

Carole Lindstrom's picture book, We Are Water Protectors, was released this week.

Lindstrom's book, illustrated by Michaela Goade, took over two years to complete, from concept to finished product.

Lindstrom's long-awaited book launch has changed its course due to COVID-19. The author has been "trying to find new ways" to promote her book.

We Are Water Protectors was inspired by the Indigenous-led resistance to the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL), says the author. (Macmillan Children's Publishing Group)

Lindstrom, who is a citizen of the Turtle Mountain Band of Ojibwe, calls her book a "love letter" to Standing Rock and to all Indigenous people. We Are Water Protectors was inspired by the Indigenous-led resistance to the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) through Standing Rock Sioux territory.

"We need more stewards of the Earth, and that's why I wrote it," explained Lindstrom. "To protect our planet."

"It's not just an Indigenous issue. It's an every person issue."

Changes to book release

Lindstrom has cancelled book signings and school visits, as well as a trip to Standing Rock to present her book to the community.

"And that's the thing that really hurts me the most," said Lindstrom about postponing the book launch in Standing Rock.

"But we're gonna do it. It's just been pushed back a little bit."

In the meantime, Lindstrom recorded a video about her book that can be used in schools. Like many other authors, Lindstrom is connecting with readers online.

"Social media is wonderful," she said.

Lindstrom said she feels "a lot of support."

"Everybody's dealing with this [pandemic]," she said. "We're all in this together."

'We are connected. Everything one person does affects another,' says Lindstrom. (Macmillan Children's Publishing Group)

While her book is specifically about pipelines and protecting water, it also relates to how the world is currently being impacted by COVID-19, explained the author.

"The virus can connect us and make us all change our lives," she said.

"We are connected. Everything one person does affects another," said Lindstrom.

"It affects the planet."