How Duncan McCue changed Indigenous reporting

Unreserved 54:00 Duncan McCue: Award-winning storyteller and changemaker

Duncan McCue is getting ready to teach a new generation of journalists about the trade, and how to cover Indigenous stories. But that's nothing new. He's been teaching this for decades.

"[Journalists] need to understand that their news stories, when they get it wrong, it has huge impacts for Indigenous people across this country," McCue told Unreserved host Rosanna Deerchild.

The Anishinaabe journalist has accepted a position as professor of Indigenous journalism and storytelling at Carleton University's School of Journalism in Ottawa, where he'll be able to share the unique expertise he brought to CBC and honed over the 25 years he worked as a journalist.

Throughout his career, McCue has focused on sharing Indigenous stories and helping his colleagues learn best practices when doing the same.

But he says more work needs to be done to make sure Indigenous communities are treated with respect and journalists get the story right.

"It has impacts for the young Indigenous person who is seeing their people and the images of their people go out there into the world," said McCue.

"It's shaping their view of who they are and what they're capable of. It's a powerful thing what we do in mass media. And we need to treat it with care. We need to treat it with respect."

Creating a better way

McCue remembers an elder once telling him that Indigenous people only made the news if they were "drumming, dancing, drunk or dead."

And that was also something McCue noticed growing up, when he and his family would watch the news. So part of becoming a journalist for him was about sharing other stories, beyond conflict.

WATCH | 'Who is Jimmy Gwich?' The story behind my radio sign-off:

'Who is Jimmy Gwich?': the story behind my radio sign-off Duration 1:17 Duncan McCue, host of Cross Country Checkup, says, “thank you” in Anishinaabemowin at end of each show.

"I thought to myself, there's got to be more of our stories out there about the joys in our life, about the successes in our lives. And that's newsworthy," said McCue.

McCue started at the CBC in Vancouver 1998, and while his interests and reporting spread beyond just Indigenous stories, it was those stories he found himself pitching most. Sometimes he had to fight to make sure those voices were heard.

"There were still those old-school producers who did not see our stories as newsworthy, and that was frustrating as hell," said McCue.

"It was really discouraging to see … people judging our communities in this very narrow news frame and trying to fight daily in the newsroom to get them to understand that there was more to us than death and sadness."

To help his non-Indigenous colleagues, McCue wrote Reporting in Indigenous Communities. It started as an online tool, but has since been turned into a textbook.

Duncan McCue and his father Harvey are seen out for a paddle. (Duncan McCue)

He wanted to be able to educate other journalists on the best ways to approach Indigenous stories, and how to interact with communities in a healthy and productive way. Reporting in Indigenous Communities aimed to do that through practical suggestions and tips about building relationships with people.

"I don't think that the vast majority of journalists in this country are racist," said McCue.

"Some of them may be ignorant. That's not their fault. That's the fault of the elementary, the secondary, the post-secondary education that they received, which is, you know, woefully inadequate in many cases when it comes to Indigenous issues."

He remembers how newsrooms used to report on residential schools. He said the coverage was more about reporting on the legal issues, instead of focusing on the stories of the survivors. And McCue says that has changed for the better.

Duncan McCue hosted the Kuper Island podcast. (Evan Aagaard / CBC)

"I see coverage now that's much more nuanced, that is going beyond the trauma and looking at how our people are responding to the residential school past when it comes to, you know, in arts, in sports, in in all kinds of different facets of life," said McCue.

And McCue's colleagues say he has made an impact beyond just improving Indigenous coverage. The Current host Matt Galloway says he can often hear McCue's voice in the back of his head, guiding him.

"He has made me a better journalist, and he's made us a better journalistic service," said Galloway.

"I can't pay a higher tribute to somebody than to say that he's a teacher and that he has made us better."

Inspiring others

Along with helping his colleagues and sharing his life experience, McCue has also served as an inspiration for other Indigenous journalists.

Waubgeshig Rice is an Anishinaabe author and a former journalist for CBC. When he was in journalism school, he remembers seeing McCue reporting.

"I was trying to figure out what exactly I wanted to do in terms of a journalism path. And then I remember seeing an Anishinaabe guy reporting on The National with long hair and glasses, and I thought, Holy geez, that's a 'nish dude reporting on The National, the biggest news show in Canada," said Rice.

WATCH | Why making Kuper Island was so important to Duncan McCue:

Why making Kuper Island was so important to Duncan McCue Duration 2:06 Duncan McCue explains why the timing was right for Canadians to hear the truths discussed in the Kuper Island Podcast.

It inspired him to get into broadcasting, and he ended up getting a job with the CBC a few years after he graduated. From there, he says McCue took him under his wing.

"I just learned so much from him."

Lenard Monkman has experienced that tutelage as well. Monkman is a now a creative producer with CBC Kids.

"He's definitely been a role model for people like myself," said Monkman.

"Whenever I've had a journalism question or a career-related question, he's always taken the time to jump on the phone or meet up with me."

More work to do

McCue will have the chance to influence young minds in his courses, and he says that's a valuable step.

But he says there is more work to be done. McCue says there are many more Indigenous journalists at the corporation than when he started, but he feels there needs to be more resources put toward Indigenous coverage.

He says he believes that, like the CBC and Radio-Canada serve two different audiences, there should be another part of the corporation dedicated to Indigenous people.

"I believe that the CBC needs to recognize that Indigenous people are an important third pillar of the CBC and need to have full recognition and the resources that go along with that," said McCue.

McCue has accepted a position at Carleton University's School of Journalism. (Submitted by Duncan McCue)

"I've been saying that here at the CBC for quite a while now and we're not there, but I would hope that someday we'll get there."

Safe places for students to make mistakes

In his new role at Carleton University, McCue plans on incorporating practical experience for journalists by sending them into Indigenous communities to gather stories. He says it will be a safe place to make mistakes and learn from them before they start reporting for larger audiences.

"Making mistakes is a formative way to learn. It's an important part of Indigenous pedagogy," said McCue.

And already, McCue is thinking about what the next steps are. He wants to move some of those lessons out of the classroom and into communities, through remote learning.

"I want to start reaching out to hopefully communities in Ontario; we'll start small, and make sure that Indigenous youth have an opportunity if they want to, to learn some journalism skills."