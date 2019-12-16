Advocates, authors and Amazing Racers: Meet Unreserved's Class of 2019

This past year was a big one for many Indigenous people across Turtle Island — from musicians and politicians, to writers and reality TV stars.

On Unreserved this week, we look back at just a few of the biggest newsmakers this year. It's the class of 2019!

To say author Cherie Dimaline had a big year in 2019 is a bit of an understatement. Her book, The Marrow Thieves, won a bunch of awards and is even being turned into a TV series. Her latest book, Empire of Wild, took the number one spot on Indigo's Top 50 books of 2019.

Mumilaaq Qaqqaq, the new NDP MP for Nunavut, is tired of fielding your questions about being a young woman in federal politics. Being in government isn't about her, she says, and she's ready to be the voice for youth in Nunavut.

Anthony Johnson and James Makokis ran The Amazing Race Canada with the intention of representing Indigenous people in a good way to people across Canada. They did that — and they won, too!

Cindy Blackstock has fought for the rights of Indigenous children for more than 25 years. But the Gitxsan trailblazer continues to fight on the frontlines for equity for them, and shows no signs of slowing down.