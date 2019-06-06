S8E23 - The Risk in the Asterisk: Fine Print & Advertising Disclaimers
This week, we unpack the nuanced world of Advertising Disclaimers. We'll look at the most absurd product disclaimers of all time, why a shocking disclaimer on a brand of Lays chips sparked a 50% drop in sales and the presidential attack ads that changed political disclaimers forever. It really puts the "risk" in asterisk. Hope you'll join us.
