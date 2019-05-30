Under the Influence · Audio

S8E22 - Bookmarks 2019

This week, it's our annual Bookmarks episode - where we tell fascinating stories from our research that didn't make it into the regular season. Like - why Beatles producer George Martin was first assigned to the Fab Four as punishment by his boss. Why an episode of Mary Tyler Moore was considered to be so morbid that a brand new director had to be brought in to handle it tastefully. And why there were blank spaces in Bill Murray's original Caddyshack script. Hope you'll join us.

