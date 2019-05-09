Under the Influence · Audio

S8E19 - Selling The Dream: Real Estate Advertising (An Encore Presentation)

This week - in an encore broadcast - we look at the fine art of selling the dream. The world of Real Estate Marketing has its own rules, its own techniques and its own unique breed of salespeople. We'll tell the story of how the word "Realtor" was reluctantly blessed by Merriam-Webster, why so many real estate agents use photos of themselves as a marketing tactic and what happens when the real estate business tries enticing buyers using humour. It's a form of marketing that touches all of us and it usually involves the biggest purchase of our lives.

