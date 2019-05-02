Skip to Main Content
S8E18 - Under The Influence of My Influences
Under the Influence·Audio

S8E18 - Under The Influence of My Influences

This week, I'll be sharing some of the major influences in my life that helped inform my thinking and shape my career. Including a snowplow ad from my childhood, the sound effects from one very specific cartoon, hilarious actors I worked with and seeing the corner of a billboard flapping in the wind. It's a little lesson in who's had me under the influence. *This podcast includes previously unaired bonus content. You're welcome.
This week, I'll be sharing some of the major influences in my life that helped inform my thinking and shape my career. Including a snowplow ad from my childhood, the sound effects from one very specific cartoon, hilarious actors I worked with and seeing the corner of a billboard flapping in the wind. It's a little lesson in who's had me under the influence. *This podcast includes previously unaired bonus content. You're welcome. 27:28