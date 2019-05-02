Under the Influence · Audio

S8E18 - Under The Influence of My Influences

This week, I'll be sharing some of the major influences in my life that helped inform my thinking and shape my career. Including a snowplow ad from my childhood, the sound effects from one very specific cartoon, hilarious actors I worked with and seeing the corner of a billboard flapping in the wind. It's a little lesson in who's had me under the influence. *This podcast includes previously unaired bonus content. You're welcome.

