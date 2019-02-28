Audio

S8E09 - Unwitting Endorsers

This week, we explore the world of unwitting endorsers. Sometimes a celebrity is featured in an advertising campaign without his or her knowledge or permission. There's no denying the pull of celebrity, but a brand is a legal property. And if you trespass, you risk trouble.

