S8E07 - The Most Interesting Adman in The World: The Story of Albert Lasker (An Encore Presentation)

This week, we travel back to Season 6 to tell the story of the most interesting adman in the world - Albert Lasker. Lasker had a hand in influencing professional baseball, Planned Parenthood, North American breakfast and not one, but two presidential elections. And he just happened to change the world of advertising in the process.

