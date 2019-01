Audio

S8E04 - Vending Machines: Coin-Operated Marketing

This week, we explore the fascinating world of vending machines. Vending machines aren't just soft drink dispensers, they're marketing machines. They're portable, branded on all sides and are becoming smarter and smarter. The list of wacky items you can find in vending machines around the world may surprise you.

